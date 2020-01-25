Queensland father, 27, is charged with the murder of his four-month-old son

A 27-year-old father has been charged with the murder of his four-month-old son after the baby suffered ‘catastrophic brain injuries’.

Tiaan Burger, from Gladstone in Queensland, was arrested on Friday over the death of son Finnick Hercules Burger on January 15.

Finnick was taken to a Gladstone hospital by paramedics before being airlifted to Brisbane Children’s Hospital on January 13.

Police said the baby had suffered ‘multiple injuries’, including ‘catastrophic’ injuries to the brain.

Burger appeared in a professionally-filmed ‘Maternity Story’ video alongside his wife Megan where he spoke about fathering a son, The Sunday Mail reported.

‘Having a son is something that kinda can’t be replaced with anything else,’ he said.

The young couple said Finnick was the only name they could agree on.

In an Instagram post last week, friend and professional photographer Laura Jarram paid tribute to the baby with a picture she snapped after his birth.

‘You came into this world such a handsome little boy, but the universe decided that you were just too handsome for our earth,’ she wrote.

‘So hard to comprehend that just months ago I saw your little face for the first time and we had started making plans to photograph your first birthday and now your family are saying goodbye, way too soon.

‘I wish you so much love on your journey through the afterlife, please always watch over your beautiful mother, father and sister.’

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokesperson said paramedics had responded to a Sun Valley house for a reported medical episode involving an infant on January 12 at 5.24pm.

Burger was remanded in custody after the matter was mentioned in the Brisbane Magistrates Court on Saturday.

Burger’s defence lawyer Brendan Ryan said his client would fight the murder charge.

‘The medical evidence is questionable so we are going to contest the medical evidence because we think there is another medical explanation for the baby’s passing,’ he told The Sunday Mail.

‘The police haven’t focused on the potential adverse physical reactions (the child could have had) having had his four-month injections three days beforehand.’

He is due to appear again on February 17.