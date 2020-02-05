Queensland man awards for visiting Dreamworld 1,000 times and says he has ‘never spewed’ on a ride

A roller coaster fanatic has been crowned Dreamworld’s biggest fan after vising the theme park more than 1,000 times.

Ben Farron, 26, has held an annual pass to the Gold Coast theme park since he was 16 years old and was officially given the title on Friday.

Mr Farron said he visits the park ‘most days’ and has ridden on some of rides thousands of times, which has helped him develop an iron stomach.

‘I’ve been coming here all these years and I’ve not spewed on one ride,’ he told Nine News.

He said his favourite ride is likely the Giant Drop, which he has gone on up to ’20 times in a row’ on some occasions.

‘Before my favourite rides the Wipeout and Tower of Terror closed down, I would start with the BuzzSaw, the Wipe Out, then to the Giant Drop, Tower of Terror and do the lap again a few times,’ he told Noosa News.

Mr Farron is loved by the staff at the theme park and knows all of them by name.

‘The rides and the staff are good, the staff are just lovely here,’ he said.

Aside from being labelled the park’s biggest fan Mr Farron was also given an official shirt marked with his new title, and a Dreamworld VIP Experience that is worth $1250.

Mr Farron said he had ‘lost count’ of the amount of times he had previously attended before he was given the award and is now aiming to attend 2,000 times.