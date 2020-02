A man in his 60s has been impaled by a javelin after he fell three metres through a roof.

Emergency services were called to CQUniversity in Gladstone, Queensland’s north, just before 8am on Sunday.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman told Daily Mail Australia a man in 60s fell three metres before suffering the gruesome injury.

Emergency crews worked to remove the javelin from the man’s leg.

He was taken to Gladstone Hospital.

He is in a stable condition.