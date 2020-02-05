Queensland mother shares story of how her son died from sniffing aerosol can

A mother has issued a desperate plea after her teenage son died after sniffing aerosol cans in a deadly trend known as chroming.

Nicholas Kendrick was 17 when his mother, Dianne, found him lying on his bed surrounded by empty Rexona cans in 2015 in their home in Mackay, Queensland.

Ms Kendrick revealed the torment her son’s death has had on her life, as well as her hopes that other parents won’t have to go through the same pain she did.

Ms Kendrick, a mother-of-six, said she had ‘no idea’ Nicholas had been chroming.

She said she had noticed empty cans around her home but never questioned it.

‘Nicholas had an addiction. It’s worse than ice,’ she told Daily Mail Australia.

Ms Kendrick said the moment she saw her son lying on his bed she knew she had lost him forever.

‘I walked in to Nicholas’ room and he was blue. His legs were cold and purple. I tried to wake him up and I just screamed,’ she said.

She said her partner performed CPR on him before paramedics arrived but it was too late.

In the five years since her son’s death Ms Kendrick said everyday is still a battle.

‘There will never be a day where I don’t cry. I don’t want other parents to feel like that,’ she said.

‘I can’t function some days, I can’t put two words together.

‘I don’t want a parent to go get their child for dinner and find them dead.’

She stressed that kids weren’t just using deodorant cans but anything that had aerosol in them.

‘The kids aren’t being told they will have irreversible damage. First time you breathe in, you’ll have lung damage and brain damage,’ Ms Kendrick said.

‘It’s very accessible, kids just go on the internet and it tells you what to do.’

She said that the trend was only getting worse as four other youths died from chroming in Queensland within recent years.

‘This will kill you. It’s not fun, it’s not a game, it will kill you,’ she said.

‘From the moment Nicholas died, it destroyed our family.

‘He was the life of the party’.

In the wake of her son’s death, Ms Kendrick has made it her mission to create awareness over the deadly trend.

‘Talk to your kids. Talk to their friends and their parents. It’s been going on for years,’ she said.

The mother has seen kids as young as ten-years-old chroming in local parks to the point of passing out and students sniffing cans during their lunch breaks at school.

Chroming offers a short high which can be achieved from a range of aerosol cans including deodorant, bug spray and other forms – all that can be bought from a supermarket.

‘The more people that know (about chroming), the more lives we can save,’ Ms Kendrick said.

Almost one hundred Queensland children, many of them aged below 15, were admitted to hospital as a result of ‘huffing’ aerosols in the past year according to Health Minister Steven Miles.

A spokesperson for Unilever which owns Rexona said they were actively working with the government to end the chroming trend.

‘Unilever takes the issue of volatile substance misuse – also known as ‘chroming’ – very seriously and we are deeply concerned that it has such a devastating impact on individuals, their families and communities,’ a spokesperson told Daily Mail Australia.

‘Among other measures, all of our products are labelled with prominent warnings and guidelines on how to use aerosols safely.

‘As we discussed at the recent Queensland government roundtable on volatile substance misuse, this is an enormously complex social issue affecting the entire aerosol industry and it requires a community-wide approach.

‘We are actively working with government, health officials, police, retailers and representatives of affected communities to tackle this issue.’