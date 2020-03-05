Queensland preschool at centre of hot car death of a three-year-old left baby on bus WEEKS before

The company behind a daycare centre accused of leaving a three-year-old boy to die in a hot minibus had left a child in a vehicle just weeks earlier.

The three-year-old boy’s body was found on a minibus at Goodstart Early Learning in Edmonton, near Cairns in Far North Queensland, at about 3.15pm on February 18.

Bus driver and manager Michael Glen Lewis, 45, and Goodstart employee Dionne Batrice Grills, 34, are charged with the toddler’s manslaughter.

In the weeks before the tragedy, a one-year-old child was left on a Goodstart bus near the town of Toowoomba in south-east Queensland, it has emerged.

A source told The Courier-Mail a headcount was not performed by the driver or staff and the child was found during a second pick-up round.

A Goodstart Early Learning centre spokeswoman confirmed the baby was left unsupervised for between three and five minutes.

‘The incident was thoroughly investigated, reported to the regulatory authorities and subsequent disciplinary action taken,’ the spokeswoman said.

‘The two staff members involved are no longer employed by Goodstart.’

In 2018, a 14-month-old girl was also left in a Goodstart bus in Parkwood on the Gold Coast for more than an hour, on a day when temperatures reached 30C.

Thankfully she survived.

Further back in 2015, Goodstart said a staff member was fired after a three-year-old child was left unsupervised for ten minutes in South Toowoomba.

The youngster was also left behind on a minibus after a headcount was not completed by room staff or the driver.

The toddler who died in February will be farewelled on Friday at a funeral in a children’s section of the Martyn St lawn cemetery.

Tributes have been laid at the Edmonton centre featuring teddy bears, and a spokesperson for the boy’s family has thanked the public for their support.

‘At present, our families are working through a very difficult time in our lives by supporting, encouraging and looking out for each other,’ the spokesperson known as Uncle Nick said.

Goodstart’s national Safe Work team reviewed the centre in the wake of the boy’s death, leading to national compulsory refresher training for staff.

The tragedy has also led to new designated roles in the bus system; where staff members will be assigned to be a driver, supervisor or checker.

Each have their own roles and duties to make sure kids get on and off the bus safely.

The supervisor will be responsible for making sure no children are left on the bus before getting off.

A checker will be required to inspect the bus after it returns to the centre, then double-check the attendance roll and check off children.

They will also take and upload photos to show the bus is empty.

In late February, Cairns Magistrate Court heard the three-year-old was left strapped in a babyseat inside the bus for six hours in sweltering 36C heat.

It was only when Mr Lewis, the director of Edmonton Goodstart Early Learning Centre, returned to the bus that afternoon that the boy’s body was discovered.

The boy had allegedly been put in a child restraint just two seats away from the driver and front door.

Yet when the minibus being driven by Lewis arrived at the daycare centre, he and his colleague Grills allegedly left the vehicle – but did not take the boy with them.

He allegedly spent the next six hours sweltering inside the bus as the mercury rose to 36C.

At 2.45pm, Lewis returned to the bus to begin the afternoon drop off run, but the court heard it wasn’t until 3pm that he discovered the dead boy.

He then called Triple-0 and said: ‘I’ve left a child on the bus… my life is over.’

The court also heard allegations that Mr Lewis and Ms Grills had ‘fraudulently’ signed in the young boy more than two hours before the bus arrived at the daycare centre.

Police allege the boy had been signed in by Mr Lewis at 7.35am last Tuesday on the Goodstart Early Learning Centre’s electronic sign-in system.

However, the boy was not collected from his home by the bus until 9.15am, and CCTV footage showed the bus did not arrive at the daycare site until 9.33am.

Today show host Allison Langdon challenged the CEO of Goodstart Early Learning as the company resumed operation of its bus services on Tuesday.

The centre’s minibus services had initially been suspended following February’s death.

During a heated discussion on the Today Show on Tuesday, Langdon asked Ms Davison how could any parent be reassured their child will safe in her care.

‘We don’t know what happened in Cairns,’ Ms Davison responded.

‘What we do know is we have had a handful of bus incidents over the years here at Goodstart.

‘Every time we’ve had an incident we’ve taken stock and we’ve reviewed and strengthened our policies and procedures.’

Langdon responded: ‘But whatever you’re doing isn’t enough. A little boy is dead.’

Ms Davison said the centre will ‘keep doing everything we possibly can to make sure that nothing like this can possibly happen again whilst a child is in our care’.

Co-host Karl Stefanovic then chimed in, saying: ‘I don’t know how has a parent I would over allow my child to go on your bus. I just don’t know how that happens.’

When asked how the family of the little boy were coping, Ms Davison refused to provide any specific details of their correspondence.

‘It’s obviously a very private matter. We’re having ongoing conversations with them. I’m unable to share what they’re saying with you, I’m afraid on national television. That will not be respecting them,’ she said.