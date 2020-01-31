Queensland recall of popular seafood snack as they contain hidden ingredients

An urgent recall has been issued for a popular seafood snack because it contains undeclared peanut and soy allergens which could cause a severe allergic reaction.

The Hoshi Otsumami Fish Snack Original and Hoshi Otsuami Fish Snack Herbal have been available for sale at Asian and independent supermarkets in Queensland.

The original 125g version being recalled by Mur Thai Food contains soy while the 110g herbal product has peanuts inside.

Food Standards Australia said those who had an intolerance or allergy to the two allergens should not eat the respective fish snacks.

‘Consumers should return the products to the place of purchase for a full refund,’ the advice said.

Both products were manufactured in Thailand.

Further information on the recall can be found by contacting Mur Thai Food Co. Pty Ltd on 07 3172 4873.

Last week, Woolworths urgently recalled a popular gluten-free cake amid fears the product could cause potentially deadly allergic reactions.

The supermarket giant said on Thursday its 675g Free From Gluten Dairy Free Chocolate Cheesecake could contain the ‘presence of an undeclared allergen’, namely peanuts.