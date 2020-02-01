Queensland snake catcher finds three massive female pythons coiled around 75 eggs

A snake catcher has made a surprising find after discovering three female pythons coiled around 75 eggs in a compost bin.

One of the snakes was spotted by a Queensland homeowner slithering out of the bin, and he called Bryce Lockett from Snake Catchers Brisbane, Ipswich, Logan and Gold Coast to remove it.

Mr Lockett said it was the first time he had seen so many female snakes living so close together during his eight years in the job.

‘A first for me this morning finding not one, not two but three female coastal carpet pythons on eggs in one closed location,’ he wrote.

‘The owner spotted the first female coming out of the bin.

‘When I got there I could see she was extremely underweight indicating she had just coiled around her eggs for 60 days.

‘Upon looking for the eggs in the compost bin I found another two females on eggs.’

Mr Lockett said it’s ‘uncommon’ to find three snakes all in the same spot explaining that two of the snakes each had 20 eggs with them, while another had 35.

He also explained that the compost bin was perfect for them to look after the eggs.

‘A compost bin is similar to grass clippings in that its really humid and really warm,’ he told Nine News.

Forty of the eggs have since hatched and Mr Lockett was able to grab the third snake and its 35 eggs and take them to an incubator where they will hatch and released into the wild.

The coastal carpet pythons are common in Australia, particularly in the Greater Brisbane region including the inner city.

They can grow up to 2.1metres in length, with some reaching a whopping 3metres and often resides in the heavy leaves of trees and shrubs.