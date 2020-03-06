Queensland Tissue Products producing 150 tonnes of toilet paper amid coronavirus scare

A factory has boosted toilet paper production by 30 per cent amid the coronavirus epidemic that has seen Australian supermarkets stripped bare of the product.

Cameron Dick, Queensland’s Minister for State Development, Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Planning visited the Queensland Tissue Products factory in Carole Park in Brisbane, where rolls of toilet paper are stacked up to the ceiling.

The manufacturer is pumping out 150 tonnes of toilet paper everyday with Mr Dick urging Queenslanders there is no need to worry or to bulk buy.

Mr Dick’s comments follow after shoppers were seen stampeding through stores to buy toilet paper, with one woman allegedly pulling out a knife.

‘150 tonnes of toilet paper is coming off the production line each day,’ he said.

‘That’s a 30 per cent increase so Queenslanders can be confident that Queensland manufacturers are producing what you need.’

Mr Dick said enough was being made to fill Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium which seats more than 50,000 people.

‘There’s no need to buy in bulk, you can buy a little extra each week,’ he said.

‘Don’t worry, there are plenty of squares to spare.’

This week has seen a flurry of shoppers racing through their local supermarkets in attempts to stock up on supplies.

As coronavirus continues to worsen, Australians are panic buying just about everything they can in fears they may be forced to spend two weeks in isolation.

Woolworths, Coles and Aldi were all forced to introduce a four-packet limit on shoppers buying toilet paper.

At one Aldi store in Epping, Sydney’s north-west, shoppers were limited to just one unit of toilet paper.

Shelves across Australia have also been void of pasta, rice, tinned and painkillers amid the panic.

On Thursday, Woolworths said it was imposing buying restrictions on rice after it earlier introduced limits on hand sanitiser.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison urged Australians to stay calm amid the spread of the disease and consulted with Woolworths and Coles about the virus’ impact on supply chains and consumer behaviour.

The bizarre toilet paper crisis made headlines around the world on Wednesday as anxious shoppers fought to buy up as many rolls as possible in preparation for a potential pandemic.

People were photographed piling trolleys high with huge multi-packs and one woman allegedly ‘pulled a knife’ on another shopper in a row over toilet paper.

The panic buying prompted Kleenex to reassure customers on social media.

‘Australia, don’t panic!’ the post read.

‘We are working around the clock at our mill in South Australia to keep the supermarket shelves stocked with Kleenex Complete Clean toilet paper.

At least 62 people in Australia are confirmed to have fallen ill with the deadly respiratory illness.

Worldwide, the coronavirus has spread to 80 countries, with 95,000 confirmed cases and 3,250 deaths.