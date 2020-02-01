Queensland woman Felicity-Maye Tasker crashed Hyundai and set it on fire fearing her dad’s reaction

A daughter who filed a false insurance claim after crashing her father’s car and setting it on fire in fear of his reaction has been let off with no conviction.

Felicity-Maye Tasker was on her way to see her father when she crashed the $26,000 Hyundai and decided to set it alight in the Glass House Mountains in Queensland, on May 20 last year.

The 21-year-old was followed by some friends who offered to get her fuel to continue her journey before she suggested to burn the car.

‘Dad is going to shoot me…might just burn it,’ Tasker said, according to the prosecution, the Sunshine Coast Daily reported.

‘She made a fuel trail and lit it on fire … the car was engulfed in flames.’

The aspiring teacher gave a fake story to her friends and reported the car stolen the next day.

Police questioned Tasker the next day about the car and urged her to file an insurance claim.

Defence barrister Angelo Venardos told the court that it was not Tasker’s intention to gain money from the insurance despite taking the initial steps.

Tasker did however retract her insurance claim later.

‘It was not her intent … her intent was to get the fuel and go home,’ Mr Venardos told the court.

‘It was all borne out of fear of the difficult conversation with her dad.’

The court also heard that Tasker lied to the police when she was interviewed on June 11 after finding out her friends had already given their statements about what happened.

Tasker pleaded guilty to arson and attempted fraud on Thursday and was sentenced to 30 months’ probation with no conviction recorded.