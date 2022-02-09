‘Queer as Folk’ by Russell T Davies changed my life; it should be taught in schools as part of LGBT history.

‘Queer as Folk’ by Russell T Davies changed my life, and it should be taught in schools as part of LGBT history.

The American version is about to be rebooted, but I’m not sure we need a new one when the original is still so educational.

The 1990s were a lonely time to be gay, and with Section 28 in effect and half of the British population believing gay sex was wrong, the closet was the safest place for most LGBT teenagers.

It’s where I spent the majority of my childhood growing up in Doncaster, an ex-mining town with only one gay pub – a seedy looking establishment with blacked out windows that my friends would snigger about as they walked past.

I desperately wanted to be a part of this dark secret, but I was both too young and too afraid.

In the absence of high-speed internet, the only other option for learning about gay life was to watch television.

It began with me watching Eurotrash in the dark while my parents slept and the BBC’s dreadful Gaytime TV, but then something extraordinary occurred.

Russell T Davies’ Queer as Folk premiered on Channel 4 on Tuesday, February 23, 1999.

And it was fantastic.

Stuart, Vince, and Nathan were living and loving in Manchester, and their story was bold, brassy, and no holds barred.

It was one of the first British dramas to focus solely on out and out gay characters, portraying the LGBT community as vibrant and alive rather than dangerous, freakish, and diseased.

Most importantly, they shagged – a lot – and I learned for the first time that it could be just as pleasurable as straight sex.

It had an impact on more than just me.

The show made homosexuality acceptable, and it became fashionable to be gay.

I was in my first year of sixth form when it aired, and only a few of my close friends knew about it.

However, by the second year, a large number of classmates had declared themselves to be gay or bisexual.

There was a noticeable lift in the cloud of fear.

It was groundbreaking television and, in short, a cultural phenomenon that lasted two seasons and spawned an American adaptation that ended in 2005 after five seasons.

