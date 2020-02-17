Quick change queen! Letizia of Spain swaps outfits to visit a national park

Queen Letizia of Spain looked glowing in not one but two outfits today as she and her husband King Felipe attended engagements in Andalusia in the south of the country.

The mother-of-two, 47, began the day in a £340 floating white dress with black polka dots by Armani.

She used a black belt to cinch in the feminine gown, which boasted a plissé effect on the skirt and elasticated flounces at the cuffs.

Letizia wore her signature statement black stiletto heels as she greeted and waved at the crowds who gathered to welcome the royal couple.

Later in the day she and Felipe changed into more casual clothing to tour the Doñana National Park.

Letizia and Felipe travelled to Almonte to chair the closing scientific congress, held in the Salvador Távora Theater, to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the park.

Prior to their tour of the natural reserve, the couple stopped in the Plaza Virgen del Rocío, where they were greeted by a patriotic crowd.

Letizia and Felipe, 52, who looked smart in a grey suit and pink patterned tie, met with the mayor of Almonte, Rocío del Mar Castellano, who led them through the town.

During the visit the queen showed her maternal spirit as she cuddled a baby, while delighted members of the crowd took photographs.

The couple travelled through the square until they arrived at the Parish of Our Lady of the Assumption, on the occasion of the Mariano del Rocío Jubilee Year.

There they paid homage to the much-venerated Virgin of El Rocío (Virgen del Rocío), a small carved wooden statue of the Virgin and Child.

The monument is usually at the Hermitage of El Rocío, the destination of an annual pilgrimage known as the Romería de El Rocío held on the second day of Pentecost, which draws around a million people each year.

However the Virgin is temporarily being held at the cathedral located in the Plaza Virgen del Rocío.

After lunch the couple travelled to Doñana National Park – with both Letizia and Felipe changing into more casual attire.

The queen sported a chic cream blouse and white jeans, while the king wore grey jeans, a pale blue shirt and a black gilet as they took in the landscape using camera equipment.

The park is known for its wetlands, migratory birds, pine forests and shifting coastal dunes.

It’s also home to Palacio del Acebron, a 20th-century palace, home to the national park visitor centre.