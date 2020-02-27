Quickley’s 30 points power No. 8 Kentucky past Texas A&M

Immanuel Quickley scored a career-high 30 points while leading eighth-ranked Kentucky past Texas A&M 69-60 on Tuesday night in College Station, Texas.

It was the second consecutive game in which Quickley has posted a career high in points. He had 26 against Florida on Saturday.

Against the Aggies, Quickley made 11 of 19 shots from the floor, including 8 of 12 from 3-point range.

The Wildcats (23-5, 13-2 Southeastern Conference) got 13 points from Tyrese Maxey, and E.J. Montgomery added eight points, a game-high 10 rebounds, two steals and one block.

Point guard Ashton Hagans, who was used off the bench in Kentucky’s previous game after recovering from a leg injury, returned to the starting lineup and provided 11 points and a game-high seven assists.

Kentucky, which leads the SEC standings, improved to 7-2 on the road this season. Overall, the Wildcats have won seven straight games.

The Aggies (14-13, 8-7) had their three-game winning streak snapped. Wendell Mitchell scored 18 points to pace Texas A&M. Savion Flagg had 17 points and five assists, and Josh Nebo added 14 points.

Both teams came out hot as the Aggies made their first four 3-point attempts and the Wildcats made their first three.

Texas A&M led by as many as three points early, but Kentucky took control with 17:33 left in the half as a Quickley 3-pointer gave the Wildcats a 10-8 lead.

The visitors never trailed again.

From there, Kentucky led by as many as 11 points before taking a 36-27 lead into the break.

In the second half, Kentucky stretched its advantage to 14 points. The Aggies cut their deficit to 44-38 on a dunk by Nebo with 14:23 left. That play was set up by Flagg’s stellar lob pass.

However, Kentucky’s next two shots were made 3-pointers by Quickley, both from the left corner, for a 50-38 lead.

The Aggies came back again, cutting the gap to 57-50 with 3:57 left. But Quickley responded again, first with a step-through leaner in the lane and then on a 3-pointer on Kentucky’s next possession for a 62-51 lead with 1:23 left.

Ultimately, that was too much for the Aggies to overcome.

–Field Level Media