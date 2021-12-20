Quidditch players are changing the name of the sport to distance themselves from JK Rowling’s transphobia.

The fan-run Quidditch leagues, according to a spokesperson for JK Rowling’s literary agent, ‘have never been endorsed or licensed by JK Rowling.’

To distance themselves from JK Rowling’s comments about transgender people, players of the real-life sport based on quidditch from the Harry Potter books and films will adopt a new name.

The game’s new names could be Quickball, Quicker, Quidstrike, and Quadraball, according to US Quidditch (USQ) and Major League Quidditch (MLQ).

Quidditch is a fictional sport that is played on flying broomsticks in the Harry Potter books and films, but a real-life version with balls, hoops, and broom-like sticks is played by thousands of fans around the world.

The sport’s governing bodies announced they would drop the name Quidditch to distance themselves “from the works of JK Rowling,” claiming she “has increasingly come under scrutiny for her anti-trans positions in recent years.”

“Our sport has developed a reputation as one of the most progressive sports in the world on gender equality and inclusivity, in part thanks to its gender maximum rule, which stipulates that no team may have more than four players of the same gender on the field at any given time,” USQ and MLQ said in a joint statement.

QuidditchUK, which runs the Quidditch Premier League in the United Kingdom, supports their position.

The fan-run Quidditch leagues “have never been endorsed or licensed by JK Rowling,” according to a spokesperson for the author’s literary agent.

Rowling’s views on transgender people have sparked a major schism between the author and the Harry Potter fan community, with MuggleNet and The Leaky Cauldron both cutting ties with Rowling, claiming she has “loudly proclaimed harmful and disproven beliefs about what it means to be a transgender person.”

Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint, all stars of the Harry Potter film franchise, have previously issued statements expressing solidarity with the trans community, and the author has been excluded from Warner Bros.’ upcoming TV reunion for stars of the film franchise based on her books.

Rowling recently tweeted her opposition to Scottish laws that record transgender perpetrators and victims of crime according to their gender, writing: “Freedom.

