Quinton de Kock appointed South Africa’s new ODI captain

JOHANNESBURG – Quinton de Kock is the new captain of South Africa’s one-day cricket team.

De Kock was appointed Tuesday to replace Faf du Plessis, who is starting to wind down his commitments ahead of his expected international retirement at the end of the year.

De Kock’s first assignment is the three-match home series against 50-over world champion England next month. Du Plessis is not in South Africa’s 15-man squad for that series.

De Kock is a wicketkeeper-batsman but may give up his keeping responsibilities to concentrate on captaining and his batting. De Kock, 27, made his ODI debut at the age of 20.

The 35-year-old du Plessis has indicated that he is considering retiring from international cricket, with the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia in October and November likely to be his swansong.

He’s still South Africa’s test and T20 captain.

___

More AP cricket: https://apnews.com/Cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports