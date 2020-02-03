Quique Setien unimpressed by Barcelona performance…

Quique Setien was not happy with Barcelona after they struggled to a 2-1 win over minnows UD Ibiza in the Copa del Rey.

Barca found themselves a goal down early on to Javi Perez’s strike before Antoine Griezmann spared his side’s blushes with a 72nd-minute equaliser and the winner five minutes into stoppage time.

When questioned about his side’s performance, the new Barcelona boss told a press conference reported by marca.com: “No, I didn’t like the team.

“I would’ve preferred that it was all done in a different way. But at a ground like this, it’s more difficult.

“They were aggressive and intense in defence, it wasn’t easy. We’re taking conclusions for the future. When you do things badly, that’s when you can improve things.”

Barcelona did not have a shot on target until just before the French forward’s equaliser, and struggled in the attacking third, with star attacker Lionel Messi left behind for the cup tie.

Setien added: “Losing and drawing is always an option. Even more so when it’s just one game.

“If we’d have had a return leg at our place, it would have been another thing. These matches are different, they’re traps.

“This is a very important match for them and they gave it their all.”

Ibiza manager Pablo Alfaro was proud of his players after they came close to a shock result against a side who have won the competition five times in the last eight years.

Alfaro told a press conference reported by the club’s twitter account: “I am extremely, extremely proud of my players, my club and the island.”