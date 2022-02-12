Quiz based on the BBC series The Weakest Link: 42 questions and answers to test your knowledge

Quiz based on the BBC series The Weakest Link: 42 questions and answers to put your knowledge to the test

Would you ace the questions and win the cash prize, or would you be voted the weakest link, from Roman goddesses to members of One Direction’s band?

a.

In the United Kingdom, which political party’s leader Keir Starmer, a former human rights lawyer, was elected in 2020?

2. Inventive+ phrasing

Vice City and San Andreas are video game installments in the Grand Theft Auto franchise… wait, what?

3. Make a list of your accomplishments

Which 1984 supernatural comedy’s title song includes the lyric “if there’s something strange in your neighborhood” in film soundtracks?

a.

Which castle and royal residence in the UK is located in the postcode area AB35?

a)

What “U” in music refers to a four-stringed Hawaiian guitar derived from a Portuguese instrument?

a)

What is 36 divided by nine in terms of mathematics?

Count to seven

Waterloo Road and Ackley Bridge, two TV dramas, are both set in a school or a hospital, respectively.

a)

Which element in chemistry has the chemical symbol “As” and can be used to make poisonous compounds?

ten.

Simone who? is the US gymnast who won the individual all-around world championship for the fifth time in 2019.

ten.

Albus and Hermione appear in the West End play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child… what?

11

What is May 4th known as informally in popular culture… Star Trek Day or Star Wars Day?

12. If you’re looking for a

What “T” is a yellow spice used in curry powders and sometimes referred to as “Indian saffron” in the kitchen?

the thirteenth

In terms of geography, which Scottish city is home to Arthur’s Seat and Princes Street shopping?

14th.

What number at the bottom of a standard analogue clock face is directly opposite 12 in the hour markings?

the fifteenth

Dion Dublin, a former footballer, became a host on the property show Homes Under the… what? in 2015.

the sixteenth

Which black-and-white mammal is depicted in the World Wide Fund for Nature logo, which was based on an original design by the organization’s founder, Sir Peter Scott?

the seventeenth

What “P” made from batter is the basis of the traditional Shrove Tuesday dessert crêpes Suzette?

the eighteenth

The Little Tramp character from the 1931 film “City Lights” is portrayed in the cinema.

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

The Weakest Link quiz: 42 questions and answers from the BBC series to test your knowledge