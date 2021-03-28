Quiz: Can you name these ice creams and ice pops?

Trending
Test your knowledge.

WE’RE FLYING THROUGH Lent, with just one week left to go.

Soon you will be able to resume your consumption of sugar and treats – that is, of course, if that’s what you swore off for a few weeks.

This is the penultimate test of your temptation, after quizzes on chocolates, biscuits, fizzy drinks, crisps and corn snacks, as well as miscellaneous sweet treats.

You know what the craic is – look at a close-up of the label and tell us what you’re looking at.

Not a wrapper but let’s start off easy.

Shutterstock

95
96

97
98

99
69

Iceberger
Feast

John’s Chocolate Desire
Loop The Loop

Calippo
Twister

Loop The Loop
Maxi Twist

Strawberry Nightmare
Brunch

Magnum Crunch
Strawberry Cornetto

Solero
Calippo

Super Split
Satsuma Dreamboat

Magnum Classic
Magnum Pistachio

Magnum Mint
Magnum Vegan Classic

Solero Red Berries
Fruit Pastille

Strawberry Mr Freeze
Rainbow Warrior Strawberry

Vienetta
Iceberger

Feast (again)
Cornetto

Romantica
Toblerone ice cream

Mars ice cream
Chicken Man’s Egg Flavoured Ice Cream

Earl Gray Twist Pop
Mr Freeze Lemon and Lime

Twister (or Tangle Twister, to use its correct title)
Mint Feast

Porkie’s Ham Cream
Excited Piglet (Ham flavour)

Pear Picking Porky
Spicy Piglet (Apple)

Cornetto King Cone
Flake Cone

Spice Bazaar’s Tumeric Cone
Super Split

Flump Ice Cream
Wibbly Wobbly Wonder

Twister Peek-A-Blue
Ben and Jerry’s Strawberry Cheesecake

Hägen-Dazs
Häagen-Dazs

Häagen-Dasse
Hagen-Das

Loop The Loop has been mentioned twice already so this must be it, at long last
Fat Frog

Mint Cornetto
Sparkles Lemon and Lime


Answer all the questions to see your result!

Shutterstock

You scored out of !
You are this beautiful 99

Shutterstock

You scored out of !
You are this 99 (no flake though, pity)

Shutterstock

You scored out of !
You are this melting ice cream. Quick!

Shutterstock

You scored out of !
You are an ice cream plopped on the ground

Shutterstock

You scored out of !
You are just a big bucket of liquid milk that’s no where near becoming ice cream yet

