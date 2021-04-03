Quiz: Can you name these retro treats?

Trending
Test your knowledge.

SOON, MY FRIENDS, soon, we can break our Lenten vows.

The chocolate, the sugar, whatever it is, it is now yours.

We’ve tested you with ice creams, ice pops, chocolates, misc sweet treats, biscuits, fizzy drinks, and crisps and corn snacks. 

Now, last but not least, it’s time for a little trip down memory lane – look at the label (or, in some cases, the sweet itself), and tell us what retro treat you’re looking at.

Parma Ham
Parma Violets

Wham
Stinger

Roy of The Rovers
Chewy Log

Mr Freeze (Raspberry)
Refresher

Eat A Yolk
Rainbow Bridge Candy

Liquorice Allsorts
Blackjack

Liquorice Trance
Liquorice Laces

Walnut Whip
Speed Car Blues

Hubba Bubba Bubble Gum Sour Blue Raspberry
Ritchie’s Milky Mints

Opal Fruits
Flake

Dip Dab
Mini Eggs

Snowie
Jazzy

Freddo Bar
Twirl

Creme Egg
Taz Bar

Rolo Mint
Toffo Mint

Toffee Mints
Mint Tofts

Human Teeth
Mouth Bones

Animal Molars
Milk Teeth

Freaky Foot
That-A-Way

Woppa Apple
Woppa Spearmint

Woppa Lemon and Lime
Woppa Mint


You scored out of !
You are a child of the 1980s (or perhaps even before then)

You scored out of !
You are a child of the 1990s

You scored out of !
You are a child of the 2000s

You scored out of !
You are a child of the 2010s

