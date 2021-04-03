Quiz: Can you name these retro treats?

SOON, MY FRIENDS, soon, we can break our Lenten vows.

The chocolate, the sugar, whatever it is, it is now yours.

We’ve tested you with ice creams, ice pops, chocolates, misc sweet treats, biscuits, fizzy drinks, and crisps and corn snacks.

Now, last but not least, it’s time for a little trip down memory lane – look at the label (or, in some cases, the sweet itself), and tell us what retro treat you’re looking at.

Parma Ham Parma Violets Wham Stinger Roy of The Rovers Chewy Log Mr Freeze (Raspberry) Refresher Eat A Yolk Rainbow Bridge Candy Liquorice Allsorts Blackjack Liquorice Trance Liquorice Laces Walnut Whip Speed Car Blues Hubba Bubba Bubble Gum Sour Blue Raspberry Ritchie’s Milky Mints Opal Fruits Flake Dip Dab Mini Eggs Snowie Jazzy Freddo Bar Twirl Creme Egg Taz Bar Rolo Mint Toffo Mint Toffee Mints Mint Tofts Human Teeth Mouth Bones Animal Molars Milk Teeth Freaky Foot That-A-Way Woppa Apple Woppa Spearmint Woppa Lemon and Lime Woppa Mint

Answer all the questions to see your result!

