Quiz: Can you name these retro treats?

Test your knowledge.
SOON, MY FRIENDS, soon, we can break our Lenten vows.
The chocolate, the sugar, whatever it is, it is now yours.
We’ve tested you with ice creams, ice pops, chocolates, misc sweet treats, biscuits, fizzy drinks, and crisps and corn snacks.
Now, last but not least, it’s time for a little trip down memory lane – look at the label (or, in some cases, the sweet itself), and tell us what retro treat you’re looking at.
Parma Ham
Parma Violets
Wham
Stinger
Roy of The Rovers
Chewy Log
Mr Freeze (Raspberry)
Refresher
Eat A Yolk
Rainbow Bridge Candy
Liquorice Allsorts
Blackjack
Liquorice Trance
Liquorice Laces
Walnut Whip
Speed Car Blues
Hubba Bubba Bubble Gum Sour Blue Raspberry
Ritchie’s Milky Mints
Opal Fruits
Flake
Dip Dab
Mini Eggs
Snowie
Jazzy
Freddo Bar
Twirl
Creme Egg
Taz Bar
Rolo Mint
Toffo Mint
Toffee Mints
Mint Tofts
Human Teeth
Mouth Bones
Animal Molars
Milk Teeth
Freaky Foot
That-A-Way
Woppa Apple
Woppa Spearmint
Woppa Lemon and Lime
Woppa Mint
Answer all the questions to see your result!
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
You are a child of the 1980s (or perhaps even before then)
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
You are a child of the 1990s
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
You are a child of the 2000s
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
You are a child of the 2010s
#Open journalism
No news is bad news
Your contributions will help us continue
No news is bad news
Support The Journal
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Support us now