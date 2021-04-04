Trending
Quiz: How well do you know these famous bunnies?

Here’s your Easter Sunday quiz.

IT’S EASTER SUNDAY. 

That means the Easter Bunny will have visited homes across the country today, bringing Easter eggs galore. 

The Easter Bunny is just one of many famous rabbits, how well do you know the others?

Let’s test your knowledge. 

Who is Peter Rabbit’s enemy?

Sony Pictures/YouTube

Mr Brown
Mr Tod

Mr Rod
Mr Fox

When was The Tale of Peter Rabbit first released?

Lauren Hurley/PA Images

1902
1892

1952
1922

What’s the name of Bambi’s bunny friend?

YouTube

Floppy
Nibbles

Carrot
Thumper

What is the Velveteen Rabbit’s biggest wish?

To be loved
To win a lifetime supply of carrots

To become real
To find a forever home

In the movie Who Framed Roger Rabbit?, where does Roger Rabbit live?

Carrot Cove
Bounce Borough

Toon Town
Hop Haven

What does the Energizer Bunny wear on his feet?

Energizer/YouTube

Nothing
Flip flops

Trainers
Boots

Former US Vice President Mike Pence has a rabbit who was nicknamed BOTUS. But what’s his real name?

PA Images

Peter Pence
Bun Bun

Donald Thump
Marlon Bundo

What was the name of Bugs Bunny’s girlfriend in the film Space Jam?

YouTube

Lola Bunny
Lily Bunny

Lucy Bunny
Luna Bunny

What’s this rabbit (from The Secret Life of Pets) called?

YouTube

Blizzard
Casper

Ghost
Snowball

And finally… Who is this rabbit?

YouTube

Arthur
Buster Baxter

Bucky Buster
Buster Batterson


