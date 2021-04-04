Quiz: How well do you know these famous bunnies?

Here’s your Easter Sunday quiz.
IT’S EASTER SUNDAY.
That means the Easter Bunny will have visited homes across the country today, bringing Easter eggs galore.
The Easter Bunny is just one of many famous rabbits, how well do you know the others?
Let’s test your knowledge.
Who is Peter Rabbit’s enemy?
Sony Pictures/YouTube
Mr Brown
Mr Tod
Mr Rod
Mr Fox
When was The Tale of Peter Rabbit first released?
Lauren Hurley/PA Images
1902
1892
1952
1922
What’s the name of Bambi’s bunny friend?
YouTube
Floppy
Nibbles
Carrot
Thumper
What is the Velveteen Rabbit’s biggest wish?
To be loved
To win a lifetime supply of carrots
To become real
To find a forever home
In the movie Who Framed Roger Rabbit?, where does Roger Rabbit live?
Carrot Cove
Bounce Borough
Toon Town
Hop Haven
What does the Energizer Bunny wear on his feet?
Energizer/YouTube
Nothing
Flip flops
Trainers
Boots
Former US Vice President Mike Pence has a rabbit who was nicknamed BOTUS. But what’s his real name?
PA Images
Peter Pence
Bun Bun
Donald Thump
Marlon Bundo
What was the name of Bugs Bunny’s girlfriend in the film Space Jam?
YouTube
Lola Bunny
Lily Bunny
Lucy Bunny
Luna Bunny
What’s this rabbit (from The Secret Life of Pets) called?
YouTube
Blizzard
Casper
Ghost
Snowball
And finally… Who is this rabbit?
YouTube
Arthur
Buster Baxter
Bucky Buster
Buster Batterson
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Top Dog
Pawsitively perfect
You scored out of !
Clever Cat!
Almost purrfect
You scored out of !
Fintastic
Flippin good
You scored out of !
What are ewe doing?!
Baaaaaaad.
You scored out of !
Turtley Awful!
Shell of a bad effort.
