Quiz: How well do you know these famous bunnies?

IT’S EASTER SUNDAY.

That means the Easter Bunny will have visited homes across the country today, bringing Easter eggs galore.

The Easter Bunny is just one of many famous rabbits, how well do you know the others?

Let’s test your knowledge.

Who is Peter Rabbit’s enemy? Sony Pictures/YouTube Mr Brown Mr Tod Mr Rod Mr Fox When was The Tale of Peter Rabbit first released? Lauren Hurley/PA Images 1902 1892 1952 1922 What’s the name of Bambi’s bunny friend? YouTube Floppy Nibbles Carrot Thumper What is the Velveteen Rabbit’s biggest wish? To be loved To win a lifetime supply of carrots To become real To find a forever home In the movie Who Framed Roger Rabbit?, where does Roger Rabbit live? Carrot Cove Bounce Borough Toon Town Hop Haven What does the Energizer Bunny wear on his feet? Energizer/YouTube Nothing Flip flops Trainers Boots Former US Vice President Mike Pence has a rabbit who was nicknamed BOTUS. But what’s his real name? PA Images Peter Pence Bun Bun Donald Thump Marlon Bundo What was the name of Bugs Bunny’s girlfriend in the film Space Jam? YouTube Lola Bunny Lily Bunny Lucy Bunny Luna Bunny What’s this rabbit (from The Secret Life of Pets) called? YouTube Blizzard Casper Ghost Snowball And finally… Who is this rabbit? YouTube Arthur Buster Baxter Bucky Buster Buster Batterson

Answer all the questions to see your result!

