Trending
Infosurhoy

Quiz: What Irish town or village is this street in?

0
By on News

How well do you know these Irish streets?

LET’S GET TO it… 

Test your knowledge of Ireland’s towns and villages. 

This Midlands town is…

Google Street View

Birr
Athlone

Tullamore
Athy

This Dublin location is named after an Irish musician. It’s…

Google Street View

Phil Lynott Corner
Rory Gallagher Corner

Dolores O’Riordan Corner
The Edge

This Munster town is…

Google Street View

Carrick-On-Suir
Tramore

Dungarvan
Portlaw

This street in the North is in…

Google Street View

Derry
Belfast

Banbridge
Strabane

A bit further south. This is…

Google Street View

Carrick-on-Shannon
Sligo

Longford
Mullingar

This Wicklow village is…

Google Street View

Glendalough
Delgany

Avoca
Roundwood

Further west, this is…

Google Street View

Ennis
Tralee

Athenry
Ballina

And staying out that direction, this seaside town is…

Google Street View

Dingle
Ballybunion

Kilkee
Lahinch

Back across the country, this town is…

Google Street View

Newry
Dundalk

Drogheda
Swords

And finally, what part of the capital is this?

Google Street View

Rathmines
Harold’s Cross

Templeogue
Rathgar


Answer all the questions to see your result!

You scored out of !
What are ewe doing!?!
Baaaaaad

Share your result:

Share

Tweet

You scored out of !
Turtley awful
Shell of a bad effort

Share your result:

Share

Tweet

You scored out of !
Fintastic
Flippin good

Share your result:

Share

Tweet

You scored out of !
Clever cat
Almost purr-fect

Share your result:

Share

Tweet

You scored out of !
Top dog
Paws-itively perfect

Share your result:

Share

Tweet

#Open journalism

No news is bad news
Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Share.

About Author

Related Posts

Leave A Reply