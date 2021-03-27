Quiz: What Irish town or village is this street in?

How well do you know these Irish streets?
LET’S GET TO it…
Test your knowledge of Ireland’s towns and villages.
This Midlands town is…
Google Street View
Birr
Athlone
Tullamore
Athy
This Dublin location is named after an Irish musician. It’s…
Google Street View
Phil Lynott Corner
Rory Gallagher Corner
Dolores O’Riordan Corner
The Edge
This Munster town is…
Google Street View
Carrick-On-Suir
Tramore
Dungarvan
Portlaw
This street in the North is in…
Google Street View
Derry
Belfast
Banbridge
Strabane
A bit further south. This is…
Google Street View
Carrick-on-Shannon
Sligo
Longford
Mullingar
This Wicklow village is…
Google Street View
Glendalough
Delgany
Avoca
Roundwood
Further west, this is…
Google Street View
Ennis
Tralee
Athenry
Ballina
And staying out that direction, this seaside town is…
Google Street View
Dingle
Ballybunion
Kilkee
Lahinch
Back across the country, this town is…
Google Street View
Newry
Dundalk
Drogheda
Swords
And finally, what part of the capital is this?
Google Street View
Rathmines
Harold’s Cross
Templeogue
Rathgar
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
What are ewe doing!?!
Baaaaaad
You scored out of !
Turtley awful
Shell of a bad effort
You scored out of !
Fintastic
Flippin good
You scored out of !
Clever cat
Almost purr-fect
You scored out of !
Top dog
Paws-itively perfect
#Open journalism
No news is bad news
Your contributions will help us continue
No news is bad news
Support The Journal
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Support us now