Quo vadis Episcopal Conference

Nothing is more like a bishop than another bishop, although, when they meet to vote, nothing is more different from a bishop than another bishop. Next March 3 we will know who will preside over the Spanish Episcopal Conference for the next four years. In these elections there are no official candidacies, nor electoral lists that respond to parties and parties. But that does not mean that there are no proposals born from different sensibilities.

As much as it is said about the names that circulate, in Spain, as far as we know, the man of the Pope is the nuncio, Monsignor Bernardito Cleopas Auza.

All bishops are from the Pope since they are bishops of the Catholic Church. These elections are different not only because of the complex situation that Spain is going through but because we are in a moment of generational change in the episcopate.

We play the future of the ecclesial orientation as of the model of society. It is obvious that it does not seem that the governing policy, always prescriptive, understands Christian or the Church. Therefore, this process will indicate if the Episcopal Conference acts with short or long lights, in terms of the generational criteria.

Cardinal Juan José Omella, a dialogue man and expert mediator in political matters, is spoken with insistence. In April he will be 74 years old. If elected, he would speak in Madrid as president of the Episcopal Conference and in Barcelona as archbishop, or vice versa. If you have to draw any conclusions, yourselves. Cardinal Antonio Cañizares also appears now, who will turn 75 in October.

From the names of the “coming” generations, we have the archbishop of Oviedo, Monsignor Jesus Sanz Montes, who represents a non-minority sector; to the bishop of Bilbao, Monsignor Mario Iceta, who can combine several consensuses; and to the bishop of Getafe, Ginés García Beltrán. If Monsignor Luis Argüello were not auxiliary bishop, he would have to be counted on for his example of clarity and forcefulness. From all this it follows that it is not just the president of the Episcopal Conference.

On the future election hangs how to articulate the public voice, and freedom, of the Church. .