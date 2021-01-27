Quotable Quotes: World leaders endorse multilateralism at virtual Davos Agenda meeting

BEIJING, Jan. 27 (Xinhua) — In face of common challenges like the sluggish world economy and the still-raging COVID-19 pandemic, world leaders have voiced their support for multilateralism during the virtual World Economic Forum (WEF) Davos Agenda meeting starting on Monday.

Expounding on China’s stance over how to promote multilateralism in his special address, Chinese President Xi Jinping said, “multilateralism is about having international affairs addressed through consultation and the future of the world decided by everyone working together.”

“To uphold multilateralism in the 21st century, we should promote its fine tradition, take on new perspectives and look to the future. We need to stand by the core values and basic principles of multilateralism. We also need to adapt to the changing international landscape and respond to global challenges as they arise. We need to reform and improve the global governance system on the basis of extensive consultation and consensus-building,” he said.

United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, for his part, reiterated his call for “a reinvigorated, inclusive and networked multilateralism.”

“We need one global economy with universal respect for international law; a multipolar world with strong multilateral institutions,” the UN chief said.

“This is the hour of multilateralism,” German Chancellor Angela Merkel noted, stressing that the World Trade Organization (WTO) and fair international trade are the cornerstone for international cooperation.

“I think the WTO is absolutely of the essence if we really want to be sincere about multilateralism,” she said, referring to “bilateral trade agreements, multilateral trade agreements in Asia” as “very remarkable.”

“We are facing a common threat and must act together. It is only through multilateral action that the world can solve its challenges,” South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said in his address.

“The pandemic has underscored the vital importance of multilateral institutions in facilitating coordination, cooperation and common responses,” he noted. Enditem