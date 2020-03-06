R. Kelly pleads not guilty to new charges of child pornography and sexually abusing a teenage girl

R. Kelly has pleaded not guilty to an updated federal indictment that includes child pornography charges and abuse allegations from a new accuser.

Kelly, 53, wore prison garb before a judge while his attorney entered the plea on his behalf at an arraignment hearing in Chicago on Thursday.

Authorities recently seized more than 100 electronic devices, including cell phones and hard drives, in the case against Kelly and prosecutor Angel Krull said the government plans to file more charges in the upcoming weeks.

A new accuser has also come forward, but the details of their claims have not been made public.

Potential of new charges was one of the reasons U.S. District Judge Harry Leinenweber pushed the R&B singer’s April 27 trial to October 13.

The 13-count superseding indictment, which was unsealed last month, is similar to the original indictment but includes a reference to a new accuser, listed only as ‘Minor 6.’

Kelly is reported to have met the girl in either 1997 or 1998, when she was 14 or 15-years-old. He is accused of engaging in sexual contact or sexual acts with her when she was under 18.

The updated indictment also seeks to forfeit all assets from Kelly’s production company, Bass Productions Lt.

The updated indictment removes a previous reference to ‘Minor 2’, meaning that – with the new addition of ‘Minor 6’ – there are still five accusers involved in the case.

It’s unclear why ‘Minor 2′ no longer appears to be on the prosecutors’ list of alleged victims.

Jeffrey Cramer, a former federal prosecutor, told The Chicago Sun-Times that: ‘The presentation of the evidence seems to have been tweaked a little bit, but the overall construction of the case remains the same’.

As of now, formal charges include child pornography, the sexual exploitation of children and conspiracy to defraud the U.S. government, and coercion or enticement of a female.

Kelly, who has adamantly denied any wrongdoing on all fronts, faces multiple counts of state and federal sexual misconduct charges in Illinois, Minnesota and New York.

This includes an alleged racketeering scheme made to supply Kelly with young girls and sexual assault.

Kelly first landed in jail in July and has been awaiting trial at the Metropolitan Correctional Center that’s one block away from his pretrial hearings.

He has participated in hearings in the New York case via video.

Federal charges in Chicago accuse Kelly of filming himself having sex with underage girls and of paying off potential witnesses in his 2008 trial – where he was acquitted – to get them to change their stories.

Co-defendants Derrel McDavid, Kelly’s former manager, and Milton Brown, a former employee, have also pleaded not guilty to paying hundreds of thousands of dollars to retrieve pornographic videos to avoid criminal charges.

Beau Brindley, McDavid’s lawyer, told the court Thursday that his client wanted to proceed with an April trial without Kelly.

Brindley claimed McDavid’s ‘life is on hold’ and was invoking his right to a speedy trial.

However, Brindley later said the defense would take around a week to decide their next steps.