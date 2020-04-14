Raab to announce Thursday an extension of confinement until May 7

Dominic Raab, foreign minister and deputy prime minister, Boris Johnson, as he continues his recovery at his country house, will announce on Thursday that confinement in the UK due to the coronavirus will last three more weeks, until May 7 , according to the British newspaper The Times. However, government sources believe that it is likely to extend well beyond that date and that the relaxation of the measures will occur in a phased manner, although the Executive has not disclosed its exit strategy. The laws approved by the Parliament related to the emergency oblige the Government to review the quarantine measures every three weeks, so the extension can only be announced with this deadline at most each time.

The newspaper notes that Scotland’s Chief Minister Nicola Sturgeon and other leaders will be invited to participate in a Cobra meeting (of the team leading the response to the pandemic crisis) to ensure the same approach across the UK .

Raab already announced Monday during the daily press conference given by the Executive that the measures will not be lifted until it is “completely safe to do so” and until the peak of the outbreak has passed. So far, the official death toll from Covid-19 is 11,329, and authorities expect the spike to occur “approximately” within the next two weeks. The confinement is being reviewed by the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage), which is chaired by Sir Patrick Vallance, chief scientific adviser to the government. It is unknown if Boris Johnson will participate in the meetings telematically, something that some voices consider necessary due to the severity of the emergency. .