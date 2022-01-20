Rabbit sets new world record for longest fur – it’s longer than a Subway sandwich.

Rabbit sets world record for longest fur, which is more than twice the length of a Subway sandwich.

FRANCESCA is a fluffy bunny with the world’s longest rabbit fur.

Dr Betty Chu of Morgan Hill, California, owns an English Angora rabbit with fur measuring 36.5cm (14.37inches) and claimed the Guinness World Record on August 17, 2014.

Francesca is frequently mistaken for a Pekingese dog due to her incredibly long fur, which is more than twice the length of a Subway sandwich, and she requires a lot of grooming to keep it in good shape.

Francesca has won numerous ‘Best in Show’ awards, and the rabbit has received a lot of attention.

Dr. Chu, an expert on the English Angora breed and a member of the Northern California Angora Guild, said she is frequently asked, “Is there really a rabbit inside?” and “How do you make it so fluffy?”

On a Facebook post at the time, Francesca’s accomplishment received 5,000 likes.

“I was introduced to the rabbits through a friend, and as soon as I saw them, I knew I had to have them,” Dr Chu said in 2015.

“It’s an honor to be recognized by the Guinness Book of World Records, but my main goal is to breed the best English angora rabbits in the world.”

“Keeping my rabbits in top shape so they can compete on the rabbit show circuit is even more important to me,” said Dr. Chu, a former professor emeritus of economics at San Jose State University.

“Angora rabbits can grow very long fur, but it takes a lot of work to get there,” she continued.

“You must have the proper genetics.”

“Not all Angora rabbits can grow and keep a long coat.”

