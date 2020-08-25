Racer Turned Porn Star Renee Gracie Reveals She Pays Boyfriend ‘Co-Star Fee’

Renee Gracie, a former racer turned porn star, has opened up about her love life, revealing that she is currently dating a man whom fans may have seen in her OnlyFans content.

In a recent interview, Gracie was asked by model and fellow OnlyFans star Gina Stewart, who skyrocketed to fame in 2018 as the “world’s hottest grandma,” if she was dating someone and what her significant other thinks about her creating adult content.

Gracie revealed that she has a boyfriend who is supportive of what she does, especially since he gets to earn an appearance fee for co-starring in her videos.

“I am currently seeing someone; he appears in my videos and I pay him a costar fee so he’s totally fine with what I do,” Gracie revealed.

Prior to meeting the mystery man, however, Gracie, who was Australia’s first female Supercar driver, said she had been single for a long time and chose not to date anyone.

The OnlyFans star recalled that there was a point in her life when she “couldn’t stand men,” but the ex-racer maintained that she is straight and not into women. She used to hate dating, thus she opted to remain single for a while and only bonded with her friends.

Apart from her significant other, Gracie revealed that her family and friends were also supportive when she decided to enter the adult industry after leaving car racing behind. Her decision to quit racing did not come easy and was the result of many factors, including funding problems, issues with her former manager and losing her passion for the sport.

The adult film star said that the best thing about her new career is the money she earns from it. Prior to entering this industry, Gracie shared she only made $43,000 to $57,000 per year in car sales and other jobs. However, she now earns six figures after gaining a lot of media attention in the past couple of months.

But this does not mean she has never considered quitting the adult industry. Gracie recently revealed that she almost left OnlyFans if not for her father’s advice.

“I had a little bit of a rough time on OnlyFans, it does get hard to try and be creative all the time, I turned to my dad and said ‘I’m just over it, I don’t think I’m going to do it anymore,’” she told Hit Network’s “Hughesy and Ed” on Aug. 18.

“And he actually said ‘don’t stop, you’re making so much money, don’t stop’. He actually encouraged me to keep doing it because it’s been life-changing and if anyone was in the position to make this kind of money everyone would try and do it,” Gracie continued. “To actually have that support when times have got tough is really good.”