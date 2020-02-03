Rachael Finch reveals her go-to diet and exercise rules for 2020

Model Rachael Finch has revealed exactly what she eats in a day – and how often she works out to maintain her svelte physique – so she has the energy to be a doting mother and full-time worker.

The 31-year-old former Miss Universe contestant shares children Violet, six, and Dominic, two, with her husband Mike Miziner, busying herself with self-made brand, BODY by Finch when she’s not in front of the camera.

While every day varies on her plate the Sydney-based mother tries to eat according to the seasons and her mood with soups and root vegetables in winter and salads and smoothie bowls in summer.

This season she has been enjoying a breakfast smoothie with avocado, almond milk, frozen banana, spinach, a scoop of Kissed Earth Replenish Protein in vanilla or chocolate and nut butter.

‘I also can’t go without my collagen coffee. It’s a black coffee with a scoop of collagen powder, medicinal mushrooms and maca powder blended,’ Rachael told FEMAIL.

For lunch she has been putting together a ‘macro bowl’, which includes eggs, grilled broccoli, kale, brown rice, tomato slices and some avocado on the side.

Dinner is a family favourite of grilled dish and steamed vegetables with roasted baby chat potatoes, with an aim to balance the protein, carbohydrates and fats in her meals.

‘We want to fill our bodies with the things it needs and I aim to communicate with Violet in a way she can understand and relate, and that will resonate,’ she said of teaching her children the art of healthy living.

‘So I may talk about the good foods that keep our hair healthy and beautiful, the energy we need to play with our friends, the importance of sleep and fuel to keep us strong for sports, minimising injuries (so you can still play) and feeling good on the inside.’

Over the ‘silly season’ Rachael found it easy to stick to her regular food schedule.

‘I don’t see the holiday season as a period of time to stop what I do in terms of health and wellness. For me, this is a lifestyle,’ she said.

‘I like to streamline my habits over the holiday period so I start the new year feeling better than ever. I use the holidays to improve my health, not deteriorate it.’

By avoiding all packaged ‘junk’ foods Rachael has become adept at spotting where a ‘health food treat’ is going wrong.

‘A lot of the “healthy” chips and cracker packaged style foods can be misleading,’ she said.

‘You need to make sure they aren’t using oxidised oils, like vegetable oil. Try and choose a brand that uses good quality oils while cooking the chip (lentil, potato etc), and be mindful that they can also be filled with preservatives, MSG and artificial flavours.

‘Dips are another one! They are often thought of as being a heathy fix but a lot of the store-bought brands are packed with preservatives and oxidised oils which are not good for us and create free radicals in the body which are then illness forming.’

Donning some of her new B.O.D by Finch athleisurewear Rachael will workout in various ways throughout the week to give herself the best chance of looking and feeling her best.

‘If I do strength training on a Monday, the following day I’ll do a body move session – moving my body by engaging in a swim session, walking or dancing. I like to alternate pending on how I feel,’ she said.

Her favourite time to exercise is in the morning for 30 to 60 minutes when she has the most energy, rather than at night when she has to ‘rev up her adrenal system’ and ‘shoot her cortisol through the roof’.

‘I don’t want to spark up my nervous system when I am starting to wind down,’ she said.