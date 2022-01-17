Racism is still a raging fire in modern America.

Martin Luther King Jr., the face of civil rights, is remembered today.

TRENTON, QUEBEC

As soon as the Rev.

On April 4, 1968, when Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated by a single bullet while standing on the balcony outside his Lorraine Motel room in Memphis, Tennessee, America lost the face of the civil rights movement.

More specifically, the absence of a nonviolent voice advocating for racial equality among reluctant white Americans and inspiring Black Americans to embrace it.

For many Americans, Monday is a holiday set aside by President Ronald Reagan to honor Martin Luther King Jr. and his fight for equality.

“To African-Americans in America, Dr.

In an interview with Anadolu Agency, Harold Michael Harvey said, “King meant hope.”

“He encouraged Blacks to never give up in the face of inequality and injustice, and he inspired them to strive for a better tomorrow.”

Harvey is qualified to speak on King’s behalf.

My C T Vivian Story: A Powerful Flame That Burned Brightly is his first book, which tells the story of his friend and neighbor the Rev.

CT Vivian was King’s field general during the 1960s civil rights movement.

The Georgia native also won a civil rights award from the Gate City Bar Association for representing over 180 college students arrested in Atlanta in 1996 during a Black college spring break ritual known as “Freaknic.”

His assessment of the state of race in the United States is persuasive.

“Civil rights” refers to “being treated fairly under the law,” according to Harvey.

“In this regard, Black Americans’ civil rights have progressed from the back of the bus to the front.”

It’s an assessment that echoes King’s sentiments in “I Have a Dream,” his most famous speech, delivered on August 28, 1963.

They had come to America’s capital to march for civil rights, an event sanctioned by President John F Kennedy after organizers, including Martin Luther King, assured him that the march would be peaceful.

“I have a dream that one day my four little children will live in a country where they will be judged on their content rather than their skin color.”

