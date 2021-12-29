Racism in football, according to Raheem Sterling, is dealt with in the moment and then “brushed under the carpet.”

The Manchester City and England player has spoken out against racist abuse both on and off the field.

Racism in football and society is addressed at the time, but then swept under the rug, according to Raheem Sterling.

The England and Manchester City player spoke to presenter Nick Robinson and England manager Gareth Southgate about dealing with racism on and off the pitch while guest editing an episode of BBC Radio 4’s Today Programme.

Apart from his successful football career, the 27-year-old is known for his bravery in speaking out against racism, including high-profile incidents.

“I think a lot of the time when racism comes up or something has happened, we tend to address it for that five days or that week in football and the majority of society, and then we normally brush it under the carpet and say, ‘things are fine now,’ and then when the next scenario happens, that’s when we go again,” he said.

Players, according to Sterling, want to keep bringing attention to the issue, whether through their platforms or by kneeling at the start of games.

During the Euro 2020 tournament, the England team decided to take a knee before every game.

However, both domestic and international fans booed and abused the anti-racism gesture.

Despite the backlash, players have continued to take a knee as a visible protest against racism.

“There have been times when we sat down and asked, ‘Is the message still powerful?’ And we’ve said yes, and as a group and a collective, we’ve tried to keep that going,” Sterling said.

After failing to score penalties in the Euro 2020 final, England’s first international final in 55 years, racist abuse was directed at Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, and Bukayo Saka.

Fans’ dissatisfaction with certain aspects of the game, according to Sterling, should not lead to disparaging remarks about someone’s race.

While the racist response “hurt” Southgate, he was pleased with how other fans rallied to support England’s players.

“I thought the majority of people had a brilliant counter-reaction.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy.

Raheem Sterling says racism in football is dealt with in the moment then ‘brushed under the carpet’