Racist fever surges in China against Africans

The alert was given by social networks. Africans living in Canton have recently posted a series of videos and information which testify to the discrimination they face from the population and the Chinese authorities because of the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. .

A series of shocking measures

Evictions from apartments, hotels, restaurants and shops that are forbidden to them, administrative harassment, quarantine in very precarious conditions, the daily life of part of the Africans of this metropolis of 15 million inhabitants of the province of Guangdong (south ) has become a Stations of the Cross.

→ LIVE. Coronavirus: the latest news in France and worldwide

Among the images broadcast on social networks, seen millions of times, those of Africans forced to sleep outside, of a Kenyan woman telling about her living conditions while crying, the scene of a violent altercation between an African couple and traders Chinese in Wuhan.

Fear of a second wave

These behaviors occur in a tense context in China. While Beijing has managed to stem, officially, the Covid-19 pandemic, it fears a new contamination coming, this time, from abroad: which would paralyze the return to economic and social life initiated since the beginning of the month. in April in most Chinese provinces.

Suspicion against the Africans was openly expressed in Canton after the publication of a municipal press release revealing that five Nigerians, positive for Covid-19, had not respected their quarantine, preferring to go to public places and to restaurants. An attitude immediately denounced on Chinese social networks leading to a surge of racist comments on “Blacks” and the “lower race”.

In the latest survey of new Covid-19 cases registered in Canton, Thursday, April 9, of the 114 “imported” cases, there were only 16 Africans. A figure that did not stop the outbreak of racist fever in China.

A great emotion in Africa

These images and words raised a wave of anti-Chinese protests and slogans in English-speaking Africa, first of all, in Kenya and Nigeria. The hashtags #chinagohome or #BringKenyansInChinaBackHomme have, in turn, ignited the African web. The Kenyan press gave voice to the victims of Chinese racism in Canton, testimonies taken up by CNN.

The chairman of the African Union (AU) commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, was also moved by this situation. He informed on Twitter that his “The Office has invited the Chinese Ambassador to the AU, Mr. Liu Yuxi, to express (its) extreme concern about the allegations of ill-treatment of Africans in Guangzhou (Canton)”, and to call “To immediate corrective measures, in line with our excellent relations”.

Critics picked up by Washington

The United States did not remain silent in this matter. Saturday April 11, they denounced the “Xenophobia of the Chinese authorities”. ” Abuse and Ill-treatment of Africans Living and Working in China Sadly Reminds How Hollow the Partnership Between the People’s Republic of China and Africa “A spokesperson for the US State Department told AFP.

” At a time when we should support each other to overcome a pandemic that Chinese officials have irresponsibly hidden from the world, Chinese officials are devoting themselves to putting African students on the street without food or shelter. “, He lamented.

→ READ. The United States plays Taiwan against China

Beijing’s response

Faced with this outcry, the spokesman of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Zhao Lijian, tried to calm the spirits by publishing a press release, Sunday, April 12, in which he ensures that the ” Guangdong authorities attach great importance to the concerns recently raised by some of our African friends ”, and that they “Strive to refine and improve their working methods without delay. “

On Twitter, the hashtags “#chinagohome”, #BringKenyansInChinaBackHomme “, see” KuckChina “were always in good position on African social networks.