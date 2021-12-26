Racists on the internet may face a ten-year ban from football matches.

Racists on the internet could be barred from attending football matches for up to ten years.

“Football has been marred by this shameful prejudice for far too long,” Priti Patel said.

The Home Secretary has stated that people who send racist abuse to footballers online could face a ten-year ban from attending matches.

Priti Patel announced that Football Banning Orders, which are intended to prevent disorder at matches by prohibiting people who are deemed to be a danger, would be expanded to include online hate crimes.

Following the Euro 2020 final, England players Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, and Bukayo Saka received a barrage of racist abuse on social media, prompting the decision.

“We saw the beautiful game marred by disgraceful racism from online trolls, who hid behind their keyboards and abused our footballers,” Ms Patel told The Mail on Sunday.

“Racism is unacceptably harmful, and football has been tainted by it for far too long.

“Those who perpetrate heinous racist abuse online must be held accountable.

They will be barred from attending football matches as a result of the changes to the law that I am announcing.”

“Racist abuse flooding footballers’ social media feeds has a profound impact on everyone involved in the game,” Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries added.

In early 2022, the Police, Crime, Sentencing, and Courts Bill will be updated to include the new policy.

Following the tournament in July, Prime Minister Boris Johnson promised to put the legislation in place, saying he was “appalled by the abhorrent abuse directed towards a number of our footballers in the aftermath of Sunday’s game.”

Mr. Johnson was chastised at the time for failing to do enough to protect players from racism.

Instagram was also chastised for allowing more than 94% of racist accounts to remain active.

Online racists could be banned from football matches for up to ten years