Radio personality Sami Lukis shares her terrifying ordeal after her date stalked her for months

Radio personality and author Sami Lukis has revealed that she was stalked for months by a man after ending their fling.

The Australian presenter, 49, wrote an article for 9Honey explaining how the man stalked her for months after she told him she did not want to see him again.

The man’s campaign of harassment included constant messages, phone calls, emails and even handwritten letters, Sami said.

‘He wouldn’t stop, so I blocked him on social media and stopped replying to his messages altogether. Still, it continued,’ she wrote.

It wasn’t until seven months on that Sami decided to report the man to the police after receiving a disturbing email.

She said this wasn’t a ‘cute infatuation’ but an ‘issue of control with a ‘narcissistic bully’ who refused to accept and respect her decision.

Sami said she called the police because she was worried about what would happen to her if she kept ignoring him.

‘I asked the cops if it was pointless to report someone who hadn’t actually caused me any physical harm, but they assured me I’d done the right thing,’ she explained.

‘That’s when I had the sickening thought: at least they now had a record of the guy, so they’d know where to start looking if something terrible did happen to me.’

Prior to the unsettling situation, Sami said she knew something didn’t seem right about the man from the dates they went on.

‘I knew something was off with the guy, but I told myself he was just aggressively persistent,’ she said.

Though rather than acknowledging the red flags, she instead chose to let him into her life, her home and even her bed – which she admits was a ‘big mistake’.

‘It takes a degree of risk and vulnerability to let a stranger into your world,’ Sami said, adding how dating is not supposed to make you feel unsafe though caution should be considered.

In the UK members of the public can visit a police station to discover if their former or current partner has a history of domestic abuse, which is a scheme Sami hopes will be employed by Australian governments.

For the time being, Sami says she now Googles her dates to uncover background details about them and whether it’s truly safe to be with them, even on a first date.

She said how dating and getting to know someone is always a ‘little daunting’ but more so ‘delightful’, though she never considered it to be dangerous until her recent experience.