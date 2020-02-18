Radio show HANGS UP on Married At First Sight’s Ivan Sarakula

Married At First Sight’s Ivan Sarakula was left embarrassed during Sunday night’s commitment ceremony when his ‘wife’, Aleksandra Markovic, said that he wasn’t her ‘usual tall, dark and handsome’ type.

And while he laughed off Aleksandra’s comments at the time, Ivan wasn’t about to let a breakfast radio duo make fun of him during an interview on Monday.

He blasted the hosts of Hit 101.3’s Breakfast with Gawndy and Ash Pollard for introducing him live on air as ‘ugly’.

‘Welcome to the show, the tall, light and ugly Ivan. Hello!’ said host Daniel ‘Gawndy’ Gawned.

Ivan snapped back: ‘That’s a good way to start off an interview if you want to get s**t out of me!’

‘Mate, I’m just referring to how she didn’t call you tall, dark and handsome,’ Gawndy explained.

‘She didn’t call me ugly, though!’ Ivan replied.

Gawndy insisted it was just ‘a bit of radio banter’ but Ivan didn’t accept his apology.

‘Mate, we’re pretty happy to call this interview [off]right here, right now, to be honest. We don’t really need to talk to you if we don’t want to,’ Gawndy said.

Ivan called their bluff, prompting the hosts to hang up the phone.

After ending the call, the radio presenters discussed the bizarre moment on air.

‘[MAFS stars] are not celebrities and they’re not trained in media. Of course they’re going to get offended by things like that, because they’re just flogs!’ Ash Pollard said.

‘I hate the show, so you know that made me happy!’

Laughter erupted during Sunday night’s commitment ceremony when Aleks said: ‘I think [Ivan is] very attractive, but he’s not my usual type. I go for tall, dark and handsome. He’s tall…’

‘Not dark? Not handsome?’ Ivan asked, to which Aleks responded with a laugh: ‘He’s handsome. Two out of three!’