Raduljica lifts Zhejiang to comeback win in OT

ZHUJI, China, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) — Center Miroslav Raduljica completed a three-point play with 1:13 left to give the Zhejiang Lions a 117-112 comeback win over the Shanghai Sharks in overtime in the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) here on Sunday.

Zhejiang came from behind to tie 85-85 on a layup from guard Sun Minghui early in the last quarter, and the game was dragged into overtime after Jimmer Fredette hit a jumper to tie 103-103.

Fredette’s 3-pointer and Zhang Chunjun’s hook shot helped the Sharks obtain a 5-0 lead early in the overtime game.

Showing his dominance on the court, Raduljica scored nine points in overtime, including a three-point play to put Zhejiang ahead, and didn’t look back.

“I think if we read this game, we could say that we deserve the loss, but small details decide the end,” Shanghai head coach Neven Spahija said afterward.

Raduljica finished with a double-double of a game-high 45 points and 11 rebounds, Hu Jinqiu contributed 27 points and 13 rebounds, while Sun added 15 points and dished out 14 assists.

Fredette led Shanghai with 25 points, and Marcus Denmon scored 18 points.

After the tipoff, Raduljica scored 18 points on eight-of-11 shooting but couldn’t get much of a contribution from his teammates, while Shanghai shot 85.71 percent from the arc, with three 3-pointers from center Zong Zan and two from Huang Xu off the bench, to lead 32-30 in the first quarter.

Zhejiang enjoyed a high shooting percentage in the second quarter, while Shanghai only made one of six outside shootings. Center Hu Jinqiu notched 15 points in the quarter, giving Zhejiang a 62-55 lead at the break.

Shanghai retook the lead after Denmon made a layup to make it 65-64 with 6:58 minutes left and led 81-77 going into the last period.

With the win, Zhejiang climbs up to eighth place in the league, while Shanghai remains 12th. Enditem