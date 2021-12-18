Raed Salah, a Palestinian icon, has been released from Israeli custody.

Raed Salah, a Palestinian icon, has been released from Israeli detention.

Salah is a fervent supporter of the Al-Aqsa Mosque in East Jerusalem.

JERUSALEM ISRAEL

According to his defense lawyer, after 17 months in prison, Israeli authorities released Palestinian icon Sheikh Raed Salah on Monday.

Omar Khamaysi told Anadolu Agency that Salah had been released from prison and was on his way home.

Hundreds of Palestinians welcomed Salah outside Megiddo prison in northern Israel, waving green banners.

Salah’s hometown, Umm al-Fahm, will host a reception for him, according to the Higher Follow-Up Committee for Arab Citizens of Israel, the highest representative body of Arab residents of Israel.

“Sheikh Salah was unfairly imprisoned and paid the price for defending the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque and preserving the principles of our people,” the committee said in a statement on Sunday.

Salah, the leader of the Islamic Movement’s northern branch in Israel, was arrested and charged with incitement in August 2017 after criticizing the installation of metal detectors at Jerusalem’s flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque compound.

An Israeli court gave him a sentence of 28 months in prison.

Before being moved to house arrest, he served 11 months in jail, half of which was spent in solitary confinement.

Salah began a 17-month jail sentence on incitement charges in August 2020, after two years of house arrest.

Salah has staged a number of protests against Israeli policies and campaigned against the expansion of Israeli settlements in the occupied territories.

Salah has been barred from traveling outside of Israel since 2015, ostensibly for reasons of “national security.”

Salah founded the Islamic Movement in Israel in 1971, which has been outlawed by Israeli authorities since 2015.

Salah has been arrested and dozens of organizations, including a number of charities, have been shut down by the same authorities in recent years for alleged ties to his group.

Ahmed Asmar is a journalist based in Ankara.