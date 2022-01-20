RAF gunner qualifies for Winter Olympics after practicing bobsledding by pushing a Mini.

RAF gunner qualifies for Winter Olympics after training for bobsled by pushing a Mini.

An RAF gunner qualified for the Winter Olympics by pushing a Mini around a city in lockdown as part of his bobsled training.

LCpl Shanwayne Stephens, 31, will compete in the bobsleigh team with Rolando Reid, Ashley Watson, and Matthew Wekpe in Beijing next month.

In May 2020, he made the Queen laugh while she was on Zoom with service personnel in Peterborough, explaining his training method.

Shanwayne said yesterday that the four-man team’s success was reminiscent of the Jamaican team in the 1988 Winter Olympics, as depicted in the 1993 film Cool Runnings.

“Our story isn’t too far from that,” the athlete, who is returning from qualifiers in Austria, said.

“For us, the sport, and Jamaica as a whole, it means a lot.”

“The RAF’s support has been outstanding; they allowed me to attend my first trials and provided me with the time to train.”

“I’d like to express my gratitude for the chance.”