Rafa Benitez identifies key Liverpool difference between himself and Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool were unable to win the Premier League under Rafa Benitez but are on the verge of ending their title drought under Jurgen Klopp, which the Spaniard believes is down to one key difference

Former Liverpool boss Rafa Benitez has blamed a lack of financial backing for being unable to deliver a Premier League title to Anfield.

Benitez enjoyed a memorable stint in charge of the Reds between 2004 and 2010, delivering their famous Champions League triumph in 2005 as well as winning an FA Cup, Community Shield and UEFA Super Cup.

But top flight glory eluded them, coming closest to ending their title drought with a second placed finish in 2008/09.

After several nearly-moments, Klopp looks set to finally get the club over the line having raced clear at the top of the table after falling agonisingly short last season.

Klopp has been lauded for his transformation of the club in recent years – but Benitez insists it is only possible due to his backing from club bosses FSG that he never received under different ownership.

Asked by Spanish newspaper Marca what this Liverpool side has that he did not, he said: “We had no money. Our transfer budget, in my last year, was 17 million. So, with that you could not compete.

“We had to try to sell to buy and when you sell to Mascherano, Xabi Alonso, Torres. It was the only way to try to get closer to the rivals.

“This Liverpool has two or three years of very good investment and a lot of success in signings. And then, a coach whose opinion is valued by the owners.”

Benitez was also asked about the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie against Atletico Madrid after a 1-0 first leg defeat.

He said: “Liverpool will try to overwhelm, be on top, not letting Atlético out from minute one, and if those occasions come in, there will be more pressure.

“If Atletico is able to be calm, he has it on many occasions, and surpass the first moment, it can hurt.

“Logically, I have been to Liverpool and I like to win that team. My family is there, I still enjoy the city, but I also say that my father was very from Atlético de Madrid and, therefore, I don’t want to position myself on one side or the other.

“I do a professional analysis only and, although it is obvious, any result can be given.”