Rafa Benitez lifts lid on infamous attempt to change Cristiano Ronaldo’s free-kicks

Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly clashed with manager Rafa Benitez at Real Madrid when the former Liverpool boss gave him advice over how to take free-kicks

Rafa Benitez and Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly had a frosty relationship at Real Madrid.

The former Liverpool boss was in charge of Los Blancos whilst Ronaldo was at the peak of his powers during the 2015/16 season.

But it was reported in Spain that Ronaldo was angered by attempts by Benitez to change his free-kick technique as the pair clashed.

Benitez has now lifted the lid on the truth behind those rumours – insisting he did not try to teach Ronaldo how to take free kicks, instead analyzing ways he could improve.

Asked by Marca if it is true he tried to teach Cristiano Ronaldo how to take free-kicks, Benitez replied: “That is a lie.

“At no time did I tell him how he had to take them. The only conversation I had with Cristiano about faults was in Australia, when we were in the preseason.

“I told him that we had analyzed, together with my goalkeeper coach, the free-kicks he took when he was at Manchester United, and the trajectory of the ball in relation to the position of the wall.

“Our idea then, as Liverpool technicians, was to try to counter their faults. But that’s it. That was everything.

“At no time, being coach of Madrid, did I tell CR7 how the free-kicks should be taken.”

Ronaldo famously laughed off a question about the incident at the time before saying: “You can always learn from your coaches. Some things can be learned and not others.

“I saw different things from him than from other coaches, but obviously there are things no one can teach you. You’ve either got it or you haven’t.

“You can get something positive from coaches. I’m not only talking about free kicks but how you strike the ball, how you dribble, but that’s their thing.

“Benitez would say ‘ok.’ There are some things you can’t debate with someone else because you think differently, so you just say thanks and that’s it.”