Rafael Nadal says sorry with a kiss after hitting ball…

Rafael Nadal gave a ball girl a bandana and a kiss to apologise for hitting her on the head with a tennis ball.

Nadal, 33, was playing Federico Delbonis in the second round of the Australian Open when he stretched for a forehand to return the Argentinian’s serve and sent the ball crashing into the head of a ball girl stationed by the net.

*𝒯𝒽𝒶𝓉* ballkid moment, narrated by @RafaelNadal 📚 ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️#AO2020 | #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/tElLurAnQ1 — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 23, 2020

The Spaniard grimaced as he saw his miscued shot strike the youngster and quickly jogged to her side to check she was okay.

He gave her a kiss on the cheek by way of an apology, then continued on his way to a 6-3 7-6 (7-4) 6-1 victory.

“I was so scared for her,” he said after the game. “The ball was quick and straight on her, so she’s a super brave girl.

“It has been one of the more scary moments I’ve had on a tennis court because the ball was straight on the head.”

Addressing the ball girl, he added: “I’m very happy that you are good. You’re very brave.”

Nadal also gave the girl a bandana as a souvenir of her eventful day.

The number one seed will go on to face fellow Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta in the third round.