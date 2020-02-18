Raheem Sterling fully committed to Man City despite Real Madrid transfer interest

Manchester City will be without Champions League football for the next two seasons, which is causing a host of players to be linked with a move away from the club

Raheem Sterling’s agent insists he is still fully committed to Manchester City despite their upcoming European ban for two years.

The England star has been linked with a move to Real Madrid in the wake of the Sky Blues’ sanctioning by UEFA for breaching FFP rules.

There is expected to be flurry of activity at the Etihad Stadium this summer, with manager Pep Guardiola odds-on to make way.

Sterling has also been tipped to leave City, with a £150m move to Real Madrid on the cards, according to the Sun.

However, his agent has attempted to rubbish the rumours by issuing a firmly worded statement on his client’s situation.

Aidy Ward said of Sterling: “Raheem is solely focused on Manchester City and will not be distracted by any talk of transfers to any club at the moment.”

City are understood to be confident that the ban will not lead to a mass exodus at the club.

The Mail are reporting that Sky Blues chiefs believe Guardiola will remain at the club, along with several first-team stars including Bernardo Silva, Kevin De Bruyne and, of course, Sterling.

The club have asked players and their agents to remain calm over their futures, though speculation is sure to be rife about moves away from Manchester.

Guardiola also issued a defiant message to his players in a meeting at training on Saturday, with City still in the hunt for the Champions League.

The Athletic report that he said: “Now, more than ever, we have to show them that we are not money, we are talent.”

City are next in action on Wednesday for their rescheduled Premier League fixture against West Ham

Real Madrid are then awaiting them the following week in the first leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie.