Raiders forward facing shoulder charge ban

Canberra forward Ryan Sutton is facing two weeks on the sidelines after being hit with a grade one shoulder charge by the NRL match review committee.

The incident occurred in the final minute of the Raiders’ trial against Canterbury in Port Macquarie when Sutton tackled Bulldogs forward Joe Stimson.

With an early guilty plea he will miss just one game but should he contest the charge and be found guilty he will be sidelined for the opening two matches of the NRL season.

It’s expected the Raiders will employ the safest option and take the one-game ban for the Englishman, with John Bateman and Hudson Young already sidelined.

Bateman underwent off-season shoulder surgery and could miss the first eight weeks of the season, while second-rower Young will serve the final five weeks of an eight-game suspension for making contact with a player’s face last season.

The NRL grand finalists will begin their season against Gold Coast at GIO Stadium on March 13.

Meanwhile, Cronulla half Connor Tracey will escape suspension if he takes the early guilty plea for a dangerous throw on Manly’s Toafofoa Sipley on Sunday.