Rail Cargo Hungaria reports tenfold increase in Chinese rail freight traffic

BUDAPEST, Jan. 25 (Xinhua) — The number of Chinese freight container trains arriving in Hungary through the Zahony transshipment area on the Hungarian-Ukrainian border has increased almost tenfold year-on-year, Imre Kovacs, Rail Cargo Hungaria board chairman, said here on Monday.

Rail Cargo Hungaria is one of the leading rail freight companies of Europe, managing intermodal transport in the central and eastern European region.

“Rail Cargo Hungaria has been experiencing an increase in Far Eastern intermodal rail traffic since August 2020,” Kovacs told Magyar Nemzet, a major daily Hungarian newspaper, in an interview.

Six to eight trains carrying 40-50 containers arrived monthly from China to the European Union border at Zahony in the third and fourth quarters of 2020 as against a total of four intermodal trains in 2019, according to the report.

Based on the sizeable investments planned in the region, Rail Cargo Hungaria expects its turnover to significantly increase in the coming years. Kovacs said that he was optimistic as the EU has declared 2021 as the European Year of Rail. Enditem