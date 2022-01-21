Rail passengers will be relieved while the minister considers how to stop the “endless torrent” of train announcements.

Rail passengers will be relieved as the minister considers how to stop the “endless torrent” of train announcements.

Rail passengers may be relieved from the “endless torrent” of train announcements after the government promised to look into how to silence unnecessary information bulletins.

Grant Shapps, the Transport Secretary, has announced a review to see if rail companies in England can eliminate announcements that aren’t necessary for safety or travel information.

“Train passengers are frequently bombarded with redundant and unnecessary announcements,” he said.

“In line with the passenger improvements we’re implementing with our Plan for Rail, we’d like to see improvements to the railways for those who use them on a daily basis.”

“That is why I am proposing a banality bonfire to reduce the number of announcements passengers must endure and to make their journey a little more relaxing.”

There are no plans to pass legislation to give the government the authority to order train companies to stop making announcements that ministers deem unnecessary.

The announcement was made to warn the rail industry that some of the announcements were not critical, according to the Department for Transport (DfT).

“We’re starting to see non-essential messaging like shoes on seats, loud headphones, and litter in bins,” a spokesman for the Department of Transportation said.

“Essentially, it’s the Transport Secretary urging airlines to prioritize passenger comfort.”

The policy is “clearly nothing more than a PR stunt by this collapsing Government,” according to Mick Lynch, general secretary of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT).

What could be toned down in terms of intensity?

Announcements that remind passengers to have their tickets ready when leaving or that the food court will close before the train arrives at its destination are examples of announcements that could be eliminated.

Passengers have expressed dissatisfaction with being told to turn down the volume on their electronic devices while on-board messages “blare out” throughout the carriages.

Despite signs being posted throughout trains, the British Transport Police message “see it, say it, sorted” has been criticized for being played continuously (the alert “safety information is on the posters in the vestibule” may also be removed).