Rail services out of Glasgow Central Station are disrupted by a trespasser on the line.

Rail services out of Glasgow Central were disrupted this morning due to a trespasser on the line.

As a result, train services between Glasgow Central and East Kilbride are expected to be canceled or altered.

“We’ve had reports of a trespasser in the Hairmyres area,” they tweeted.

We’re working closely with emergency services to safely remove the person from the track.

As a result, train services between Glasgow Central and East Kilbride will be suspended or altered.”

National Rail has confirmed via Twitter that there will be delays between Glasgow Central and East Kilbride until 13:30 p.m. today.