Technician Yan Fengmei (R) informs Yao Xia, conductor of the train K1027, of the disinfection work at Lanzhou railway station in Lanzhou, northwest China’s Gunsu Province, on Jan. 26, 2020. Local railway authorities have taken measures such as disinfecting trains and stations, and registering body temperatures of travelers to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. (Xinhua/Du Zheyu)