Staff members of China Railway Nanning Group Co., Ltd. prepare to get on the top of a bullet train for inspection in Nanning, south China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Jan. 26, 2020. To ensure the safety of the Spring Festival travel rush, the staff of China Railway Nanning Group Co., Ltd. stick to their post in cleaning and epidemic protection works for the bullet train. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)