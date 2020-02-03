Rain falls across New South Wales giving firefighters relief

Fire crews are hopeful widespread rains have settled bushfires burning across New South Wales – but the danger rating remains high for much of the state.

NSW Rural Fire Service spokesman James Morris said rain fell across most firegrounds on Sunday evening but warned there were still a lot of active fires.

Crews used more favourable conditions on Sunday to contain the Morton fire which has burnt more than 23,000 hectares in the Southern Highlands and the 333,900-ha Dunns Road blaze in the Snowy Mountains.

Conditions are expected to ease on Monday with cooler weather forecast in southern New South Wales, but a high fire danger is in place for most of the state.

It follows a difficult day on Saturday where multiple blazes flared up sparking fears of property loss.

Strong winds and high temperatures on Saturday night pushed the massive 177,000-hectare Border fire north towards Bega Valley while three separate blazes burning southwest of the region merged into one.

Bega Valley Shire Council Mayor Kristy McBain said an unconfirmed number of homes were lost in Wyndham and Tantawangalo in the blazes.

She said the losses will push the total number of properties destroyed in the Bega Valley to more than 400.

The NSW RFS said there had been reports of property loss but building impact assessment teams hadn’t yet been able to access firegrounds.

There are also unconfirmed reports five structures were lost when the out-of-control Clear Range blaze, created from embers that spread from the ACT’s large Orroral Valley fire, flared up on Saturday night.

There were 70 fires burning in NSW as of Sunday evening with 30 not yet contained.