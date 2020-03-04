Rain washes out Thailand’s hopes

Thailand have been denied a shot at history after their women’s Twenty20 World Cup match against Pakistan washed out by Sydney’s rain.

In pursuit of their first victory in their maiden World Cup, Thailand made 3-150 from their 20 overs before rain set in at Sydney Showground.

The wet weather remained for the next two hours, washing out any chance of a result before the game was abandoned.

Thailand have been a feel good story of the World Cup, after becoming the first team from south-east Asia to qualify for the tournament.

In their last game of the competition, Nattakan Chantam top scored with 56 while her opening partner Nattaya Boochatham hit 44.

“It’s a game we want people to remember us by,” Thailand captain Sornnarin Tippoch said.

“Obviously we’re very disappointed with the result because we can’t control the rain. But we’re really happy with how we controlled the innings and built the innings.

“We really made a statement of how we can play.”