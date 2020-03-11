Rainbow Six Siege update time, release news and Void Edge Year 5 download size

PS4, PC and Xbox One Rainbow Six Siege players will soon be able to update to year 5 and a new season, known as ‘Void Edge’. Here’s everything you need to know.

Rainbow Six Siege Update – Rainbow Six Siege has now gone offline for PC players on Steam and UPlay, but should still be available for anyone on PS4 and Xbox One.

As per our previous post, this is so Ubisoft can begin deploying Operation Void Edge and Year 5.

Downtime is expected to be completed by 2PM GMT, at which point downtime should begin for PS4 users.

The update for PC users is 66-69 GB so may take some time to download depending on your internet connection and broadband service provider

It’s also worth noting as with any scheduled maintenance, for any game, these updates can sometimes take a little bit longer and as such scheduled maintenance can sometimes be extended.

More to follow.

Original Story – Rainbow Six Siege is preparing to drop its next seasonal operation, this time known as Void Edge and kickstarting Year 5 for the game.

This new DLC is launching today and as per previous content drops for the game, it will be completely free and roll out to all platforms in a series of waves.

Ahead of time, Ubisoft Montreal has already confirmed several key details ahead of launch. This includes the time for when the new update will launch, when server downtime will begin for the maintenance of the game.

Beyond this, fans also have a better idea as to the patch notes and key changes that will take place with the release of a new season. As with every update, this is for all platforms, meaning PS4, Xbox One and PC players will soon have lots of new features to play with later today.

For now, here’s everything you need to know ahead of time.

Rainbow Six Siege Year 5 is released March 10, 2020.

Last night Ubisoft Montreal confirmed whilst writing on Twitter the “Deployment Schedule” for the games three platforms.

As with any update, a small period of maintenance is required for each platform. The server downtime is planned to last one hour. However, as with any server downtime, this could vary.

Writing on Twitter the team told fans that the “Deployment Schedule” will start with PC players, then PS4 owners and finally Xbox One users.

PC server downtime begins at 9:00 AM EDT / 13:00 UTC. For those in the UK that means a 1pm GMT.

PS4 server downtime begins at 10:00 AM EDT / 14:00 UTC. That means UK based players will go offline at 2pm GMT.

Xbox One server downtime starts at 11:00 AM EDT / 15:00 UTC. Finally that means Xbox players will go offline at 3pm GMT.

Ubisoft has confirmed that the Rainbow Six Siege Year 5 update and patch will be quite a large one. Approximate files sizes can be seen below:

APPROXIMATE Y5S1 PATCH SIZES

The team also explained why the Year 5 download would be so big, telling fans: “To consolidate and reduce the overall game size, we have made some more improvements with restructuring how game data is stored. This means the season patch will be larger than normal.”

Year 5 includes access to 6 new Year 5 Operators and 6 new exclusive headgears and uniforms for them, as well as multiple exclusive customization items.

The Void Edge update will add two new operators called Iana and Oryx, on top of a rework to the Oregon Map.

New Operator – Iana

Don’t be fooled by first impressions; the Gemini Replicator is anything but familiar or predictable. There are countless ways to use it to your advantage, and you’ll find out soon enough.

In short, the Gemini is a remotely-controlled holographic copy of Iana. When she deploys it, she can scout ahead with little to no consequences. It can move and produces sound like she would, but it obviously cannot shoot, melee or use secondary gadgets. The Replicator has a time limit, or it can be exited at any time. There is always a cooldown between two uses, which is longer if it’s destroyed.

The Replicator is all about fooling Iana’s opponents, as well as collecting information. During its deployment, she can find her opponents and cause confusion to her heart’s content. If the Gemini is spotted and destroyed by a Defender, it can help Iana deduce the threat’s location, but it will buy her opponents a few precious seconds to reposition.





New Operator – Oryx

Oryx is one of the few Operators that doesn’t need fancy gadgets to hold his own. His body is all the power and utility he needs.

The Remah Dash is his signature move, and it has more than one application. Its speed allows him to roam efficiently and cover short distances with unprecedented swiftness. It can also be used to knock down opponents, which gives him a unique way to deal with an Operator like Montagne.

If you’re up for a gamble, Oryx can also dash through breakable walls, creating a wide opening. Be careful of the cost, though, as he loses health every time the Remah Dash is used for breaching.

Additionally, Oryx has the unique ability to interact with broken hatches. He can climb straight through for a quick rotation, or he can hang on the edge to peek or wait for the perfect moment to go up. As long as he’s hanging, Oryx can also opt to drop down if the climb seems too dangerous.





What has Ubisoft said about the map rework?

“With an updated look, most areas are more open and structured, but there are also new points of access and rotation,” Ubisoft told fans this week.

“Big Tower now also connects directly to Kitchen on the first floor thanks to the Kitchen Corridor, and a new area in the basement called Freezer leads to the first floor with the Freezer Stairs.

“Other access point changes include the removal of the door between Kitchen and Bathroom Corridor (now called Security Corridor), as well as the one leading into Dining Hall from the outside, which is replaced by a connection between Dining Hall and Small Tower.

“Attic has also changed, opening into Dorm Main Hall with a doorway, but losing its ladder down to Meeting Hall.

“All of this serves to make rotations easier and safer for both Attackers and Defenders. Stay alert though, as many more breakable walls have been introduced all over the map.”

Full patch notes can be viewed on the Rainbow Six website. The Ubisoft team have published Void Edge Patch Notes as well as some more Addendum Patch Notes .

So follow those links for the full rundown of everything that’s changing to your favourite maps, skills and operators.

Stay tuned for more info.