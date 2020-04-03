Rainfall to continue in county with train derail accident

Rainfall might continue in Yongxing County of central China’s Hunan Province, where a train derail accident happened on Monday, according to the China Meteorological Administration (CMA).

Light rain was forecast from Monday night to the day of Tuesday, with the weather gradually improving on Tuesday night and cloudy weather dominating the day of Wednesday, which will facilitate the rescue work.

The county might also receive continuous rainfall and thunder from Wednesday night to Sunday, with moderate to heavy rain appearing from Thursday to Saturday, said the CMA.

One person was killed and 127 others injured after a train derailed in the county Monday when the train ran into a landslide, leaving five carriages derailed. The power generation car was caught on fire.

The fire has been put out and all the injured have been sent to hospitals, with four in serious conditions, local authorities said.

Local soil moisture is high due to the continuous rainy weather since late March, meteorological monitoring data showed.

Rainy weather is expected to continue in the southern areas of China, according to meteorological experts, suggesting relevant regions strengthen investigation of disaster risks to prevent the disturbance of mountain torrents and geological disasters on transportation and city operation.